Mahesh Babu’s wax statue unveiled

Mahesh Babu, who is awaiting the release of his 25th film Maharshi, on Monday unveiled his wax statue in Hyderabad in the presence of his family members. The wax statue will be installed at Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

Before unveiling the statue, Mahesh said, “Excited, happy, thrilled, scared and weird, all sort of feelings but I just cannot wait to meet him (the wax figure.) I have heard so much about Madame Tussauds Singapore. It is a world-renowned attraction. It is an honour for me to be placed alongside legends of Indian cinema. It kind of gives you a sense of achievement if I can say that. Really honoured.”

During the event, it was revealed that the team of Madam Tussauds took around 200 measurements of Mahesh Babu to get the wax statue right. In fact, it took them six months to complete the statue.

“It was an incredible experience. I can never forget that. I have to thank the sculpture team. Their attention to detail was meticulous. It was a little too long. Some of the things were funny. They got a box of eyes and asked me to place one of them next to my head. Attention to detail was amazing. Three months ago, they sent an image to my wife on her phone. The sculpture was still in progress but I freaked out. My friends could not believe it. They thought it was a photo shoot,” Mahesh said at the event.

As soon as the figure was unveiled, Mahesh Babu’s family including wife Namrata Shirodkar and his kids Sitaara and Gautham joined the star on the stage.

“It is freaking me out for real. It cannot get more real than this,” Mahesh said after unveiling the wax statue.

Namrata Shirodkar quipped, “I think I have two husbands now. It is incredible. So real.”