Mahesh Babu launches Operation Gold Fish teaser

Directed by Adivi Sai Kiran, Operation Gold Fish stars Aadi, Sasha Chettri, Abburi Ravi, Nithya Naresh, Karthik Raju, Nooka Raju and Krishnudu among others.

Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu lends his support to Aadi’s Operation Gold Fish.

Mahesh Babu on Monday launched the teaser of Operation Gold Fish from the sets of his upcoming film Maharshi. The film that follows a military operation is said to be inspired by true events.

Aadi plays the lead role in the film, which is directed by Sai Kiran Adivi of Vinayakudu and Village Lo Vinayakudu fame. The film seems to centre around a bunch of college students who are caught in the cross-fire.

Judging from the teaser, Aadi leads Operation Gold Fish. He is also after Ghazi Baba, a dreaded terrorist, who is wreaking havoc in Kashmir.

“Abburi Ravi told me that Sai Kiran was making a movie on the issues faced by Kashmiri Pandits about six years ago. I really appreciate Sai Kiran’s effort to tell the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. Films are not for entertainment. Any attempt to use the medium to tell the audience truth about many issues should be successful,” director Trivikram Srinivas recently said while launching the first look poster of the film.

Operation Gold Fish marks the screen debut of Sasha Chettri, who shot to fame through her television commercials. Screenwriter and Trivikram’s long-time associate Abburi Ravi is also making his acting debut with this film. He has played the main antagonist Ghazi Baba.

The film also stars Nithya Naresh, Karthik Raju, Nooka Raju and Krishnudu among others.

