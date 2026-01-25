Mahesh Babu praises Priyanka Chopra’s turn in The Bluff: ‘Priyanka is uncompromising and formidable yet again’

Telugu star Mahesh Babu recently praised his Varanasi co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and said she is “uncompromising and formidable” in the trailer of her upcoming film The Bluff.

The actor shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram handle on Saturday and penned a note along. “Loved the trailer… @priyankachopra is uncompromising and formidable yet again. Wishing the entire team of #TheBluff the very best for Feb 25th,” he wrote.

The film, written and directed by Frank E Flowers, will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 25.

Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, The Bluff follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka Chopra, who is trying to leave behind a violent past and protect her family.

The ensemble cast includes Karl Urban, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field.

The film is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under their banner AGBO.

Varanasi is an upcoming Telugu-language epic action-adventure. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker S S Rajamouli, it also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal role.