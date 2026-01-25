Mahesh Babu praises Priyanka Chopra’s turn in The Bluff: ‘Priyanka is uncompromising and formidable yet again’

Telugu star Mahesh Babu shared the trailer of Priyanka Chopra-starrer The Bluff on his Instagram handle on Saturday and penned a note for his Varanasi co-star.

google-preferred-btn
Mahesh Babu lauds Priyanka ChopraMahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will share screen space in Telugu film Varanasi.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu recently praised his Varanasi co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and said she is “uncompromising and formidable” in the trailer of her upcoming film The Bluff.

The actor shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram handle on Saturday and penned a note along. “Loved the trailer… @priyankachopra is uncompromising and formidable yet again. Wishing the entire team of #TheBluff the very best for Feb 25th,” he wrote.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra joins the 2016 photo-sharing trend, recalls the year as ‘where everything happened all at once’

The film, written and directed by Frank E Flowers, will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 25.

Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, The Bluff follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka Chopra, who is trying to leave behind a violent past and protect her family.

The ensemble cast includes Karl Urban, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field.

The film is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under their banner AGBO.

Varanasi is an upcoming Telugu-language epic action-adventure. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker S S Rajamouli, it also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal role.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2
Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
'If there was communal bias, how would Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir become stars?': Arun Govil responds to AR Rahman's remarks
Arun Govil weighs in on AR Rahman's "communal" remark.
Aman Gupta takes a dig at Anupam Mittal after he flaunts his 5 million-user database: 'Lehenge thodi bikenge iss par'
Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal fight on Shark Tank India 5
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
NEET aspirant
Bihar NEET aspirant’s death: New forensic evidence raises suspicion of foul play, 2 cops suspended
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
Namrata Soni, Namrata Soni interview, Namrata Soni makeup artiste
‘You don’t need 10 products’: Makeup artist Namrata Soni on why multi-step skincare won't work in India
Motorola Signature
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Must Read
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Meta faces new lawsuit over WhatsApp privacy, security claims: What are the allegations?
Jawhar Sircar, William Dalrymple, WhatsApp history,
‘You don’t need 10 products’: Makeup artist Namrata Soni on why multi-step skincare won't work in India
Namrata Soni, Namrata Soni interview, Namrata Soni makeup artiste
Advertisement
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement