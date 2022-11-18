scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Emotional Mahesh Babu remembers late father Krishna at prayer meet; Dil Raju and Trivikram pay tribute. See photos

A prayer meet for late superstar Krishna was held on Thursday. Film industry members including Dil Raju, Trivikram attended the meet.

mahesh babuMahesh Babu's father, veteran actor Krishna, passed away on Tuesday.

After veteran actor Krishna’s death on Tuesday, a prayer meet in his honour was held on Thursday. His son, actor Mahesh Babu paid tribute to his late father at the prayer meet. Photos from the prayer meet were shared on social media.

Producers Dil Raju, C Kalyan, directors Trivikram, Anil Ravipudi, Vamshi Paidipally, and many others were in attendance at the meet.

Mahesh Babu’s children Sitara and Gautham shared emotional notes in their late grandfather’s memory. Sithara wrote, “Weekday lunch will never be the same again….. You taught me so many valuable things… always made me smile Now all that’s left is my memory of you. You’re my hero… I hope I can make you proud someday. I’ll miss you so much Thatha garu…” Gautham wrote, “Wherever you are… I will always love you .. and I know you will too… Miss you Thatha garu…more than I can say…”

Also Read |Krishna: An icon whose contribution to Telugu cinema is unparalleled

After his death, Krishna’s daughter penned a note in his memory and shared it on Instagram. “You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need. You never gave us any lectures on how to live life. You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever. You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn’t know we needed it. I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don’t think I can ever come to terms with your loss. Love you forever Nana ❤”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...Premium
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra routePremium
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra route

Krishna’s funeral was held at Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. He passed away after multiple organ failure.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 12:16:42 pm
Next Story

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 registers second-biggest advance sales of any Hindi film this year, is poised to deliver double-digit opening

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

saif ali khan
Rare photos from Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement