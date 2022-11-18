Emotional Mahesh Babu remembers late father Krishna at prayer meet; Dil Raju and Trivikram pay tribute. See photos

After veteran actor Krishna’s death on Tuesday, a prayer meet in his honour was held on Thursday. His son, actor Mahesh Babu paid tribute to his late father at the prayer meet. Photos from the prayer meet were shared on social media.

Producers Dil Raju, C Kalyan, directors Trivikram, Anil Ravipudi, Vamshi Paidipally, and many others were in attendance at the meet.

Mahesh Babu’s children Sitara and Gautham shared emotional notes in their late grandfather’s memory. Sithara wrote, “Weekday lunch will never be the same again….. You taught me so many valuable things… always made me smile Now all that’s left is my memory of you. You’re my hero… I hope I can make you proud someday. I’ll miss you so much Thatha garu…” Gautham wrote, “Wherever you are… I will always love you .. and I know you will too… Miss you Thatha garu…more than I can say…”

After his death, Krishna’s daughter penned a note in his memory and shared it on Instagram. “You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need. You never gave us any lectures on how to live life. You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever. You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn’t know we needed it. I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don’t think I can ever come to terms with your loss. Love you forever Nana ❤”.

Krishna’s funeral was held at Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. He passed away after multiple organ failure.