Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh shoot for Sarkaru Vaari Paata song, see pics

Directed by Parasuram Petla, Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The movie will release on May 12th.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
April 19, 2022 4:42:54 pm
SVP song shootDirector Parasuram Petla and dance choreographer Sekhar master during the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata's song. (Photo: PR Handout)

Team Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP), which recently wrapped up most of the film’s shoot, have now commenced the filming of a peppy number. The song’s shoot is happening at a massive set in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are featured in the song with choreography by Sekhar.

SVP makers shared behind-the-scenes stills of the shoot on social media. They wrote, “The sets were a blast today with Superstar @urstrulyMahesh at his Massiest best. People will go ballistic in Theatres for this MASS song.”

SVP song Director Parasuram Petla and dance choreographer Sekhar master from the sets of SVP film. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta, in association with GMB Entertainment, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has R Madhi for cinematography and S Thaman scoring the music.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
SVP song shoot A still from the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s song shoot. (Photo: PR Handout)
Directed by Parasuram Petla, SVP also stars Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in other major roles. The movie will have its worldwide release on May 12th.

After Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu has untitled projects with directors Trivikram and SS Rajamouli in the pipeline.

