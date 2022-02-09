Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh promise scintillating chemistry in new Sarkaru Vaari Paata poster

A new poster featuring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh was released on Wednesday, ahead of the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s first song, “Kalaavathi”. The song will land on February 14, Valentine’s Day. Sharing the poster on social media, production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “The Classical Melody #Kalaavathi will strum your heart strings. #SVPFirstSingle will top your playlists from FEB 14.”

In the new teaser poster, both Mahesh and Keerthy strike a romantic post.

Meanwhile, sharing an image of him from the making of “Kalaavathi”, the film’s music composer S Thaman wrote on Twitter, “#Kalaavathi Will Stay in Ur Hearts. #feb14th Come soon Please. #SuperStar Shining. #SvpFirstSingle Is From the heart and full of Hearts.”

#Kalaavathi Will Stay in Ur Hearts 💕 For Ever ♥️ #feb14th Come soon Please 🎬🎧#SuperStar Shining ⭐️#SvpFirstSingle Is From the heart and full of Hearts ❤️🎭 pic.twitter.com/5xEU92JIjj — thaman S (@MusicThaman) February 9, 2022

Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopi Achanta under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

R Madhi is the cinematographer for the project, and Marthand K Venkatesh is the film’s editor. Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in other pivotal roles. The movie will release in theatres on May 12.