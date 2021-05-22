scorecardresearch
Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli mourn the demise of producer BA Raju: ‘This is devastating’

Film producer and senior journalist BA Raju passed away on Friday. Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Samantha Akkineni, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli among others expressed their condolences on social media.

May 22, 2021 8:59:41 am
ba raju deadBA Raju's sudden demise left the Telugu film industry shocked and saddened. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Twitter)

Film producer and senior journalist BA Raju passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. His son Shiva Kumar shared the news on Twitter as he wrote, “With extreme sorrow & grief we would like to announce the untimely demise of our beloved father Shri B.A.Raju. He passed away due to sudden fluctuations of diabetes & cardiac arrest. May his Soul Rest In Peace. Dad Be A “Raju” Forever because You are a “SUPERHIT” in Our Hearts.”

BA Raju started his career as a film journalist and then become a producer in the Telugu film industry. He made his debut as a film producer with the film Premalo Pavani Kalyan in 2002 and went on to bankroll movies like Premikulu, Chantigaduand Premalo Pavani Kalyan.

His sudden demise left the Telugu film industry shocked and saddened. Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Samantha Akkineni, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli expressed their condolences on social media.

“Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I’ve known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely,” Mahesh Babu tweeted. Calling his death a huge loss to the film industry, Jr NTR wrote, “The sudden demise of BA Raju Garu has left me in shock. As one of the most senior film journalists & PRO, he has contributed greatly to the Film Industry. I’ve known him since my earliest days in TFI. It is a huge loss. Praying for strength to his family. Rest in Peace Raju Garu 🙏🏻”

Prakash Raj noted that BA Raju’s support to the film fraternity will be missed as he wrote on Twitter, “Ahh .. No… this is devastating…too sudden…Raju Garu….. your love n support to the film fraternity will be missed .. thank you for always being there for everyone.. may his family have the strength to bear this pain.. will miss you #RIP”

Here is how other celebrities mourned the demise of BA Raju:

 

BA Raju is survived by two sons. His wife, director B Jaya, passed away two years ago.

