Mahesh Babu is ‘overwhelmed’ by Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s ‘blockbuster success’

Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Mahesh Babu is overjoyed by the box office performance of Telugu movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 18, 2022 3:47:25 pm
mahesh babu ma ma mahesha songSarkaru Vaari Paata hit screens on May 12. (Photo: Saregama Telugu/YouTube)

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to fans for making his latest movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata a “blockbuster success”. He also thanked director Parasuram for giving him this “amazing film”.

“Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for #SarkaruVaariPaata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always. A big thank you to the entire team of #SarkaruVaariPaata, my director @ParasuramPetla for giving me this amazing film, @KeerthyOfficial , producers @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus and @MusicThaman for his incredible music! #SVP will always remain special,” the actor tweeted.

Parasuram reacted to Mahesh Babu’s tweet with a wish to work with the actor again. “My Hero,Coming from you means so so special to me..#SarkaruVaariPaata will always remain as biggest turning point in my life.The love,care & trust you showered on me throughout the journey is indelible,Looking forward to working with u again..Love you sir,” he wrote.

The reactions of the film’s team are contrary to reports about the film’s box office performance in the Telugu states. After the opening weekend, the earnings of the film have fallen drastically. And the movie is said to be showing no signs of recovery. The makers, however, don’t seem to be affected by the drop in earnings during the weekdays.

“Nizam continues its down ward slide with lot of theatres struggling to cover Rentals yesterday. 6th Day Share ₹59 Lakhs,” tweeted Andhraboxoffice.com.

On Monday, the makers held a grand event in Rayalaseema’s Kurnool to mark Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s success at the box office.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata follows the efforts of a US-based moneylender, who comes to India on a personal business, but ends up fixing India’s broken banking system. The film opened to mixed reviews.

