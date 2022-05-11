Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Mahesh Babu‘s much-awaited Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to release on May 12. The film marks Mahesh’s first collaboration with director Parasuram. Sarkaru Vaari Paata also marks the actor’s first film with Keerthy Suresh. Heaping praise on his co-star, Mahesh said Keerthy’s performance is “extraordinary” in the film.

In an interview, Mahesh called himself a fan of Parasuram’s Geetha Govindam. However, he said he did not immediately agree to do Sarkaru Vaari Paata. “I didn’t immediately say yes to it. After three months, I asked him to narrate the script again. By then, he developed it further. I really liked that about him. His ambition to do a film with me was so strong that he was still working on the idea. He narrated it for over an hour. The script was terrific. I messaged him that he has to give me a blockbuster and informed him that I am on board.”

Talking about his character, Mahesh Babu said his role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata will have shades of Pokiri. The 2006 Puri Jagannadh directorial is one of the biggest hits of Mahesh. “We can find shades of Pokiri in SVP. There was a mass feeling and euphoria in the theater for Pokiri. I got an opportunity to play such an energetic character once again in Sarkaru Vaari Paata,” he said.

Parasuram also expressed how Mahesh liked his character as much as the story. “The film is a complete commercial entertainer. The presentation of Mahesh in the movie is fresh,” the director said.