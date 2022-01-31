scorecardresearch
Monday, January 31, 2022
Mahesh Babu looks uber cool in Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s new poster, makers announce release date

Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 31, 2022 8:47:58 pm
sarkaru vaari paata poster mahesh babu new release dateSarkaru Vaari Paata makers shared a new poster of Mahesh Babu.

The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata shared a new poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer on Monday to announce the new release date of the film. The film is set to hit theaters on May 12. In the poster, Mahesh Babu is seen resting on a couch. He looks uber cool and stylish in the new glimpse.

“MAHESH BABU: ‘SVP’ RELEASE DATE ANNOUNED… #Telugu film #SarkaruVaariPaata – starring #MaheshBabu and #KeerthySuresh – gets a fresh release date: 12 May 2022,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter.

Meanwhile, fans of Mahesh Babu are eagerly waiting for the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s first single, which is set to release on February 14. The makers called the song “Melody of The Year”. The music of the Parasuram directorial is being composed by Thaman S.

Besides Mahesh Babu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in a Trivikram directorial. He has also joined hands with SS Rajamouli for a project.

