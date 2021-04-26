Mahesh Babu gets vaccinated for Covid-19, calls it ‘the need of the hour’

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Sunday received Covid-19 vaccination and urged his fans to get the jab as India begins vaccinating all adults from May 1. The country is facing a massive surge in cases as it deals with the second wave of coronavirus.

In his Twitter post, Mahesh wrote, “Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!! The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour. Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st. #GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone (sic).”

Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!! The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour. Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st. #GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 25, 2021

South Indian superstars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Kamal Haasan, and Mohanlal also received their Covid-19 vaccine doses recently and encouraged eligible people to get vaccinated.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has the Parasuram Petla directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata in his kitty. The film’s shoot was recently put on hold temporarily due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. The movie starring Keerthy Suresh is supposed to release in January 2022.

If the reports are to be believed, Mahesh has greenlit a project with director Trivikram recently. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.