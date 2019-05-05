Mahesh Babu film with director Anil Ravipudi to go on floors in June

Actor Mahesh Babu is gearing up to entertain the audience with the Vamshi Paidipally directorial Maharshi, which is scheduled for a worldwide release on May 9. As a part of Maharshi promotions, the Bharat Ane Nenu actor recently interacted with media and he also teased about his upcoming projects with directors Anil Ravipudi and SS Rajamouli.

Speaking about his project with Anil Ravipudi, Mahesh said, “My previous outings were very intense projects. So, once I wanted to do a full-length entertainer like Dookudu, I thought to come out from my comfort zone. It would be a refreshing start for me as well. That’s why I selected Anil Ravipudi’s script. The movie is a crucial subject with a blend of entertainment and message. It will go on floors from June end.”

The yet-to-be-titled movie marks Mahesh’s 26th film and Anil Sunkara is the producer while Dil Raju is the presenter. Interestingly, the flick also marks the comeback of veteran lady superstar Vijayashanthi after almost two decades and Geetha Govindam fame Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the female lead opposite Mahesh.

On the other hand, Mahesh has already signed a film with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.

Mahesh said, “Rajamouli is India’s number one director. The tag ‘Rajamouli’s film’ itself pulls the audiences of all languages to the theatres; thus making his project automatically a pan-India flick. Rajamouli and I have decided to work for a project and KL Narayana is the producer. The discussions have been completed. Once we are done with our prior commitments, we will go forward. I also had discussions with director Trivikram and even that looks positive.”

SS Rajamouli is presently busy with the production of RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.