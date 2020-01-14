Mahesh Babu film Sarileru Neekevvaru earns Rs 103 crore

Mahesh Babu film Sarileru Neekevvaru is doing well at the box office. Mahesh Babu film Sarileru Neekevvaru is doing well at the box office.

Mahesh Babu film Sarileru Neekevvaru is on a roll. The Anil Ravipudi directorial has earned a whopping Rs 103 crore in three days since its release. Interestingly, Sarileru Neekevvaru is raking in the moolah despite competition from Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Mahesh Babu’s wife and actor Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share the news. Along with a poster with the text “Blockbuster ka baap”, Namrata wrote, “The strength the power of this man is unbeatable! My best Sankranthi ever !! We love u MB. u make all of us so so proud!”

Sarileru Neekevvaru opened to a positive response from the audience as well as critics.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar gave the film two and a half stars. In the review, he mentioned, “Sarileru Neekevvaru is all about man, masculinity and manhood. Anil Ravipudi unapologetically establishes that being aggressive is the key quality of a “complete man.” However, he has been reasonable when it comes to the handling of patriotism. It really strikes a chord, when Ajay asks civilians to behave responsibly in society to honour the sacrifices that our soldiers make to protect them at the border.”

Apart from Mahesh Babu, Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj.

