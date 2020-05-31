Happy Birthday superstar Krishna: ‘I owe it all to you,’ says Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu shared an adorable photo to wish father Krishna on his birthday. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Twitter) Mahesh Babu shared an adorable photo to wish father Krishna on his birthday. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Twitter)

Veteran actor Krishna, who has entertained the audience for decades, celebrates his 77th birthday today. The actor, who has films such as Mosagallaku Mosagadu, Pandanti Kapuram, Devudu Chesina Manushulu and Alluri Seetharama Raju among others to his credit, received warm wishes from his son Mahesh Babu and daughter-in-law Namrata Shirodkar.

Wishing his father, Mahesh Babu shared an adorable photo on Twitter.

“All that I am and trying to be… I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana. My evergreen superstar,” Mahesh Babu wrote in a tweet.

Namrata Shirodkar called Krishna “an inspiration to millions.”

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Namrata mentioned, “A superstar, an icon, a legend an inspiration to millions… he’s all of this to everyone but to me he is a father in law who is kind and loving… who dotes on me and my family… someone who stands tall when I need advice or a shoulder to lean on… He’s always there for me and I’m so grateful to him for always being there!! He replaced my father so beautifully and made me so at home in his family and his world… they make very few like him. Happy birthday, mamayya garu. I’m truly blessed to have u in my life. Love you so so much… stay blessed always”

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautham also shared wishes for his grandfather on Instagram.

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara shared an old photo of the actor with a caption that read, “Happy birthday, Thatha garu (grandfather) I love you very much… ️Hope you have a wonderful day.”

