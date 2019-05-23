Mahesh Babu celebrates Maharshi success with a family vacation

Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi is minting money at the Telugu box office. And, to celebrate the success of the film, the Telugu star has opted for a family vacation.

Advertising

The actor took to his social media account and posted a family picture where he is seen with wife Namrata Shirodkar and his children Sitara and Gautham. “Off to another memorable holiday… This one is special…♥♥#CelebratingMaharshi,” he captioned the photo.

Later, Namrata too shared pictures from the family holiday. “It’s all about selfies and Sitara has a new job !! All of a sudden 😂😂♥️♥️♥️♥️#celebratingmaharshi,” read the caption of the photo where Mahesh Babu is seen adorably kissing his daughter Sitara. Several other photos give a sneak peek into the the family’s vacation.

Check out all the photos from Mahesh Babu’s family vacation

Earlier, Mahesh Babu expressed his happiness on his 25th film Maharshi’s success at a press conference in Hyderabad. He said, “Maharshi is an outcome of three years of hard work and it gave so many unbelievable memories to cherish. I am proud that three prestigious banners Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema have produced Maharshi. We are going to cross the biggest hit of my career this week and nothing else makes me happier than this. Hats off to the Telugu audience and my fans for making this happen. I would also like to thank Allari Naresh for accepting his character in the film.”

Maharshi released on May 9.