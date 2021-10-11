Mahesh Babu enjoys Swiss holiday with daughter Sitara and son Gautam: ‘Finding my peace with these two’

Actor Mahesh Babu, who has been holidaying with his family in Switzerland, on Monday took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and son Gautam Ghattamaneni. In the image, the three are seen enjoying their time in the pool.

Mahesh captioned the photo, “For the love of water and hot springs! Finding my peace with these two!! #SwissDiaries @sitaraghattamaneni @gautamghattamaneni.”

Marking the International Day of Girl Child on Monday, Mahesh Babu also posted an image of his daughter Sitara and wrote, “Celebrating mine, and all the girls around the world. Empower them to reach for the stars and always be their best selves! #GirlChildDay #InternationalDayOfTheGirlChild.”

Before leaving for the European holiday, Mahesh Babu wrapped up a major schedule of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon join forces with directors Trivikram and SS Rajamouli.