Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Mahesh Babu drops his latest picture from the gym, fan says ‘Your age is just a number’

Mahesh Babu will next be seen in director Trivikram Srinivas' film for which he has chosen a rugged look.

Mahesh BabuMahesh Babu will next be seen in director Trivikram Srinvas's film. (Photo: Instagram/urstrulyMahesh)
Telugu star Mahesh Babu took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo from the gym, leaving fans excited for his next film. Mahesh, who has donned a rough look for the first time in many years, showed off his ripped body in the picture.

The 47-year-old actor is currently working on his next collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas, which is expected to release this year. It looks like this is Mahesh’s look for the film. Mahesh wrote in the caption of the photo, “Arm day.”

The post was flooded with comments but it was Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar’s comment which caught fans’ attention. She left multiple fire emojis in the comments section. Namrata’s sister Shilpa Shirodkar also commented with an heart-eyes emoji. One of his fans commented, “Your age is just number.”

 

Mahesh Babu’s look in SSMB 28 is quite different from the otherwise effortless chocolate boy look that he carries in his other films. The film’s shoot is already underway and is expected to wrap soon.

Also Read |Rana Daggubati answers why Telugu film industry, run by ‘powerful families’, doesn’t get flak for nepotism like Bollywood does

The movie is produced by S Radhakrishna (China Babu) for Haarika & Hassine Creations. The crew also includes National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli, art director AS Prakash, National Award-winning music director S Thaman and cinematographer PS Vinod.

After SSMB 28, Mahesh Babu will start a film with RRR director SS Rajamouli, which was announced in 2022.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 17:41 IST
