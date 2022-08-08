scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Mahesh Babu: ‘Doing a Rajamouli film is equivalent to taking up 25 films at once’

The untitled SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu movie is now in pre-production stage. And it is only expected to go on floors early next year.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 8, 2022 7:16:54 pm
mahesh babu sarkaru vaari paataMahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is quite thrilled about his upcoming movie, which will be written and directed by SS Rajamouli. During a recent media interaction, Mahesh called the project a “dream come true”.

“It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country,” he said.

The untitled movie is now in pre-production stage. And it is only expected to go on floors early next year.

Before the SS Rajamouli film, Mahesh Babu will join the sets of director Trivikram Srinivas’ next. The project will mark their reunion after a gap of 12 years. The duo’s last movie was Khaleja (2010). The new film will be bankrolled by S Radhakrishna under the banner Haarika & Hassine Creations. It is expected to arrive in cinemas during the summer of 2023.

