Mahesh Babu says he doesn’t ‘need to do Hindi films’: ‘I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world’

Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s fans are keenly looking forward to his next film with RRR director SS Rajamouli. There has been some buzz about his Hindi film debut as well and the star recently addressed the same at an event in Hyderabad.

When asked about his Bollywood debut, Mahesh Babu said, “I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world – that’s what’s happening right now. You’d want to be in a position to do (only) a Telugu film.”

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise turned out to be one of the biggest pan-India hits in recent times, until RRR hit the screens. The SS Rajamouli film has reportedly grossed Rs 1000 crore and has been loved by audiences all across the world.

Mahesh will collaborate with the Baahubali director in an upcoming film and while not much is known about the film yet, it is said to be a larger-than-life magnum opus. “I’m very excited about Rajamouli garu’s project,” said Mahesh at the event.

In a 2020 interview with TV9, SS Rajamouli had said, “I have said it several times that after the project with D V V Danayya, I will be collaborating with KL Narayana for my next starring Mahesh Babu.”

Applauding Rajamouli’s work on RRR, Mahesh had earlier tweeted, “There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! #RRR E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning!” He also shared, “There are sequences in the film where you forget yourself and get immersed in the cinematic experience. Only a master storyteller can do that!! Sensational filmmaking by the master @ssrajamouli!! So proud, sir!!”

Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is scheduled to release on May 12.