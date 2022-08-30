Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara shows off her dancing skills on Dance India Dance Telugu

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu is set to make an appearance on the popular talent show Dance India Dance Telugu. He will be accompanied by his daughter Sitara in the special episode, which will air this Sunday on Zee Telugu.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Sitara shows off her dancing skills on the stage along with other contestants as Mahesh watches on with a big smile on his face. “Dance is a celebration,” says Mahesh.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu is preparing to shoot for his next film with director Trivikram Srinivas. The movie has been tentatively titled SSMB28 and it will mark the reunion of Trivikram and Mahesh after a gap of 12 years. The jodi has already delivered hits like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

Mahesh’s most-awaited movie with director SS Rajamouli is also in the works. Rajamouli is now busy with the pre-production and he will start shooting later next year.

“It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country,” Mahesh had said earlier.