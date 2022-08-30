scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara shows off her dancing skills on Dance India Dance Telugu

In the promo of the special episode, Sitara shows off her dancing skills on the stage along with other contestants as Mahesh Babu watches on with a big smile on his face.

Sitara, Mahesh BabuMahesh Babu and Sitara on Dance India Dance Telugu. (Photo: Twitter/Zee Telugu)

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu is set to make an appearance on the popular talent show Dance India Dance Telugu. He will be accompanied by his daughter Sitara in the special episode, which will air this Sunday on Zee Telugu.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Sitara shows off her dancing skills on the stage along with other contestants as Mahesh watches on with a big smile on his face. “Dance is a celebration,” says Mahesh.

Also Read |Natchathiram Nagargiradhu movie review: Pa Ranjith’s most personal, indulgent, and bold work

On the career front, Mahesh Babu is preparing to shoot for his next film with director Trivikram Srinivas. The movie has been tentatively titled SSMB28 and it will mark the reunion of Trivikram and Mahesh after a gap of 12 years. The jodi has already delivered hits like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

Mahesh’s most-awaited movie with director SS Rajamouli is also in the works. Rajamouli is now busy with the pre-production and he will start shooting later next year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

“It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country,” Mahesh had said earlier.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 07:02:18 pm
Next Story

Disney Star sub licenses ICC TV rights to Zee

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Decoding the curious case of Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Decoding the curious case of Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Watch: Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

Watch: Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Explained | What is 'zombie ice', how it threatens to raise global sea levels?

Explained | What is 'zombie ice', how it threatens to raise global sea levels?

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC says 'can restrain yourself...’

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC says 'can restrain yourself...’

Stalin invites Kejriwal to launch of three educational projects in Tamil Nadu

Stalin invites Kejriwal to launch of three educational projects in Tamil Nadu

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith's indulgent and bold work

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith's indulgent and bold work

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Plan A Plan B, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Qala and Monica Oh My Darling stars grace Netflix’s Films Day
Plan A Plan B, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Qala and Monica Oh My Darling stars grace Netflix’s Films Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement