‘I didn’t know what to do’: Mahesh Babu on the ‘crushing’ confusion he felt after Pokiri and why Varanasi is repeating history

“I literally got confused after that. I didn’t know what to do.”

These aren’t the words you’d expect from a superstar at the peak of his career. But in a candid interview with Collider this Wednesday, Mahesh Babu opened up about something rarely discussed in Indian cinema – the crushing weight of sudden, massive success. Speaking alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran about his upcoming SS Rajamouli epic Varanasi, the Telugu superstar revealed that he’s experiencing feelings he hasn’t felt since 2006. Since Pokiri.

“The film that changed was Pokiri. It made me a star, so obviously that changed me,” Babu said. “It changed so much for me that I literally got confused after that. I didn’t know what to do. It’s because you go through a phase where the expectations of the audiences are so high that you literally go into a space where you don’t know what to do next.” And then came the kicker: “Every film changes your mindset, but nothing like what I’m experiencing right now with this film. I mean, it’s something else.”