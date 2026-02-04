Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: ‘The father and son relationship…’

Mahesh Babu reveals he plays Lord Rama in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, for which he underwent training for six months just to get two shots of him running right. The director also spoke about the episode from Ramayana he is focussing on.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readHyderabadFeb 4, 2026 11:36 AM IST
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.
Make us preferred source on Google

When SS Rajamouli unveiled the grand teaser of his next action fantasy epic Varanasi last year, one of the most fascinating parts of it was a world depicted in the film that’s inspired from a chapter of Indian epic the Ramayana. Now, Mahesh Babu, who plays the protagonist Rudhra in the film, has revealed that he takes on the role of Lord Rama in that part of the movie.

How I learnt to play Lord Rama

“I’m playing Lord Rama’s character. It required posture. You can’t stand like modern characters,” said Mahesh. As part of that training, Rajamouli gave some European sculptures to him, which Mahesh nailed in his study room and carried them in his smartphone everywhere so that he could practice getting into and out of them whenever he could.

“During a family holiday in Germany, I’d subconsciously get into a posture. A couple of foreigners looked at me and wondered, ‘Is this guy okay?,” Mahesh recalled, laughing. “It was then that I noticed it. I didn’t realize it then, but now that we’re shooting and he asks me, ‘Mahesh, stand tall,’ it’s so easy to pick that up because I went through that entire process last year. And because he knows his method. I find it so easy now,” he added in an interview with Screen Rant.

‘SS Rajamouli has spoilt me’

Mahesh also underwent training in Kalari, an ancient martial arts form which originated in Kerala, only so that he could run like Lord Rama does in just two shots of that which would make it to the final cut of Varanasi. “When I saw the shot, I was really happy. It was worth it, because that six months of training for that one shot was really worth it. The way I walked changed, the way I stood changed, everything changed,” Mahesh told Variety.

The actor confessed working with Rajamouli on Varanasi has “spoilt” him so much so that he’d find it extremely challenging to move out of the project onto his next one. “There’ll be no rehearsals in that one. Then I’ll ask for rehearsals. Because they make the action so easier. You’re able to do those action sequences on set without injuries and without too many mistakes,” Mahesh argued.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra’s one condition for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi left Mahesh Babu ‘unhappy’

Globalizing the Ramayana

“All my films are inspired by the epics of Rama. In this film, I have a chance to actually take an actual episode from the Ramayana itself and present it in this way,” Rajamouli told Polygon. Even in his last blockbuster action epic RRR (2022), Ram Charan’s character takes on the silhouette of Lord Rama in a key action sequence.

Story continues below this ad

Rajamouli, thus, isn’t concerned whether referring to the Ramayana would be too lost on a global audience. “It is my job as a storyteller to make you not feel lost, to make the film in such a way that it’s not taxing your mind. You might not understand the whole story of Rama, but there is no need to. If you understand the emotions of the characters, you’ll understand what is happening,” he explained.

Also Read | SS Rajamouli was doubtful if Priyanka Chopra can do an Indian film after eight years: ‘On the first day of Varanasi, she was fish into water’

Rajamouli said that the most important relationship in the film between “a father and son” (modelled on Rama and Dasharatha) as well as Rudhra (Mahesh Babu) and a mysterious thief named Mandakini (Priyanka Chopra).

Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as the chief antagonist Kumbha, Varanasi is slated to release in cinemas next year on April 7.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Rajesh Khanna led his wedding baraat past ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's house; made her end engagement with cricketer Garry Sobers
Rajesh Khanna with Anju Mahendru
SS Rajamouli was doubtful if Priyanka Chopra can do an Indian film after eight years
SS Rajamouli was doubtful about casting Priyanka Chopra in Varanasi.
Priyanka Chopra’s one condition for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi left Mahesh Babu ‘unhappy’: 'I shouldn't have asked'
Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's Varanasi release date out
'Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately': Arjun Kapoor's heartbreaking admission in post; Malaika Arora reacts
arjun kapoor mom malaika o
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
online gaming
3 minor sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad over parents' objection to excessive online gaming: Police
Sunil Jain killing
Exclusive: Fugitive gangster Sachin Golu flees India after mistaken-identity killing in Delhi: ‘Spotted in Dubai’
Rajesh Khanna with Anju Mahendru
Rajesh Khanna led his wedding baraat past ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's house; made her end engagement with cricketer Garry Sobers
SS Rajamouli was doubtful about casting Priyanka Chopra in Varanasi.
SS Rajamouli was doubtful if Priyanka Chopra can do an Indian film after eight years
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam
Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves 'India’s best pizza’, shares photos
After the train passes over him, the man stands unhurt and poses for the camera
Man lies under a moving train for reel, Hyderabad cop reacts: 'Be responsible, not reckless'
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
sharp tooth
Oncologist shares case of non-tobacco related cancer in 21-year-old man with 'sharp teeth,' says 'It could have been identified'
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Oncologist shares case of non-tobacco related cancer in 21-year-old man with 'sharp teeth,' says 'It could have been identified'
sharp tooth
Advertisement
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement