scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Must Read

Mahesh Babu clarifies ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ comment: ‘Why should we leave Telugu film industry behind?’

Amid the ongoing controversy over his remarks, Mahesh Babu on Tuesday further explained his stance on Bollywood while interacting with the Telugu media during the promotions of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 11, 2022 11:54:27 am
mahesh babu on sarkaru vaari paataMahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release on May 12.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu courted controversy earlier this week when he was asked about his plans to make his foray into Bollywood. He rejected that idea without any hesitation by stating, “Bollywood can’t afford me.” And he was well aware that he was making this statement at the risk of sounding “arrogant.”

Amid the ongoing controversy over his remarks, Mahesh on Tuesday further explained his stance while interacting with the Telugu media during the promotions of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Also Read |Mahesh Babu: ‘Hindi films can’t afford me, I can’t waste my time’

“I have always wanted to do Telugu films. And I have always wished for Telugu movies to do well across the country. I strongly feel, why should we go to another industry by leaving ours behind? I am very happy that our films are reaching there (in North India). Our movies are doing well at the pan-India level and my dream is coming true,” Mahesh said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This was not the first time Mahesh was asked the question about his possible Bollywood debut. However, when he was asked the same question earlier, his response was more mellow. “I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world – that’s what’s happening right now. You’d want to be in a position to do (only) a Telugu film,” he had said then.

Best of Express Premium

Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator dataPremium
Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator data
Explained: Making sense of exchange ratePremium
Explained: Making sense of exchange rate
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...Premium
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...
Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figuresPremium
Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figures
More Premium Stories >>

Mahesh is now busy promoting Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is due in cinemas on May 12. Written and directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju among others.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, 8 celebrity photos
Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement