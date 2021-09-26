Mahesh Babu calls Love Story a ‘game changer’ for Naga Chaitanya, showers praise on Sai Pallavi

Mahesh Babu is all praise for Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s latest release Love Story, which is conquering theaters in south Indian states ever since its release. The film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, released on September 24. Mahesh Babu on Saturday took to Twitter and shared his review of the film. In a series of tweets, Mahesh Babu mentioned how Sekhar Kammula has delivered a “knockout film”, how the film will be a game-changer for Naga Chaitanya. He seemed blown away with Sai Pallavi’s performance.

“#LoveStory @sekharkammula pulls all the right strings… delivers a knockout film! @chay_akkineni comes of age as an actor, a game-changer for him… What a performance!” Mahesh wrote.

“Sai Pallavi – Sensational as always… does the lady have any bones??? Haven’t seen anyone dance like this ever on screen!!! Moves like a dream,” he continued. Mahesh also showered praise on music composer Pawan and said AR Rahman will be proud of him. “You’ll be hearing a lot more of him… what a music score… Just sensational! Heard he’s a disciple of @arrahman.. Rahman sir, you’ll be proud of him,” the tweet read. And finally, Mahesh congratulated the producers for “delivering a much needed blockbuster in these testing times.”

@Sai_Pallavi92 sensational as always… does the lady have any bones??? Haven’t seen anyone dance like this ever on screen!!! Moves like a dream 🤩🤩🤩 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2021

Love Story is being received well at the theaters. On the release day, Sai Pallavi tweeted a video showing how the audience was celebrating the film at the theater. “Today has been quite an emotional one for me and my #LoveStory team. Artists, Directors ,Producers n Technicians from various industries prayed for the success of the film n just like that it wasn’t ‘our’ film anymore. Here’s proof that art n it’s audience are inseparable,” she wrote.

Today has been quite an emotional one for me and my #LoveStory team. Artists, Directors ,Producers n Technicians frm various industries prayed for the success of the film n just like that it wasn’t “our” film anymore. Here’s proof that art n it’s audience are inseparable❤️ pic.twitter.com/VAoT6vCpNY — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) September 24, 2021

At a recent media interaction, Naga Chaitanya shared about Love Story, “Director Sekhar Kammula has touched upon two important layers – caste discrimination and gender issues. People are wary about addressing these elements openly in society. When we address these issues through cinema, the reach is much more. The film is a realistic love drama, and it revolves around a lower caste boy who comes to a city from a village.”

The actor will be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. He will also be seen in Thank You and Bangarraju. In both the films, Chaitanya will share screen space with his father and actor Nagarjuna.