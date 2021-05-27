Mahesh Babu breaks with tradition, no Sarkaru Vaari Paata reveal on May 31

It has been a tradition for superstar Mahesh Babu to launch his new films or unveil a new teaser-trailer on the occasion of the birthday of his father, legendary actor Krishna, on May 31. But, this time, given the current Covid-19 situation in the country, the actor has said no new announcement will be made on the day for his upcoming actioner, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers said in a statement, “In the view of the current circumstances, for each one of us personally and the society at large, the makers of #SarkaruVaariPaata believe it’s not a right time to give out any updates regarding the film. Request you to not spread any unofficial and false news regarding this. All official updates will be posted first on our official accounts. Till then – stay safe and take care.”

Directed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project in association with 14 Reels Plus. S Thaman is on board for music.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is all set to team up with director Trivikram. It marks his third collaboration with the filmmaker after Athadu and Khaleja. He also lined up a long-delayed magnum opus with RRR director SS Rajamouli.