Happy birthday Mahesh Babu: ‘True love is how I experience it with you,’ writes Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu celebrates his 45th birthday today. (Photo: Mahesh Babu team/Instagram) Mahesh Babu celebrates his 45th birthday today. (Photo: Mahesh Babu team/Instagram)

On Mahesh Babu’s 45th birthday, the social media is full of love and warm wishes for the actor. From co-actors to directors to family and fans, everyone is taking to their respective social media handles to wish the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor.

Sharing an adorable photo on Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “True love is how I experience it with YOU, Happy Birthday MB. I love you, now and always.”

Sarkaru Vaari Paata director Parasuram Petla wrote, “Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh garu, This Birthday of yours is very special to me as my dream of directing you has come true..Looking forward to be on the sets & to be a part of your incredible journey sir.”

Director Sreenu Vaitla wrote, “Happy Birthday Babu.Fantastic Hero, Superb Person, Mind Blowing Sense of Humour & Unbelievable Charishma!You are not only the Super Star.. but also a Super Human!!Your smile is always heartwarming !!Have a wonderful year ahead & stay blessed!”

Director Surender Reddy tweeted, “Happiest Birthday Super Star @urstrulyMahesh. Have a wonderful and amazing year ahead. My best wishes to the entire team of Sarukaru Vaari Paata.”

Happy Birthday Babu..Fantastic Hero,Superb Person,Mind Blowing Sense of Humour & Unbelievable Charishma!!You are not only the Super Star.. but also a Super Human!!Your smile is always heartwarming !!Have a wonderful year ahead & stay blessed!!#HBDMaheshBabu @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/azenqRzcjn — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) August 9, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh wished Mahesh with a tweet that read, “Happppy birthdayyyyy @urstrulyMahesh sir! Wishing you a year filled with laughter and happiness and all the success you deserve forever, have a fantastic day.”

In a tweet, Chiranjeevi wrote, “God gifted you with good looks and acting skills. I wish you keep treating us with memorable characters and all your dreams come true. May you have a Wonderful year ahead!”

Vennela Kishore wished happy birthday to Mahesh Babu.

Happy Birthday Super Star @UrstrulyMahesh garu. Keep spreading positivity and happiness as always 💐💐💐🤗🤗😊😊#HBDMaheshBаbu pic.twitter.com/mDynFO6axm — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) August 9, 2020

SS Thaman, who is collaborating for the seventh time with Mahesh Babu for his Sarkaru Vaari Paata wrote, “Many more happy returns dear #superstar ⭐️ @urstrulyMahesh #HBDMaheshBabu”

Sudheer Babu mentioned in a tweet, “The larger than life SUPERSTAR … the large hearted BROTHER. As a star, as family … in both ways he makes all of us proud.”

Actor Naresh, wishing Mahesh Babu on his birthday, wrote, “God bless you to have many more super successes , a super life and happiness brother.”

Actor Allari Naresh wrote, “Happy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh. Sir! Wishing you a great year ahead & many more blockbusters ahead.”

Happy birthday birthday super star mahesh babu.

God bless you to have many more super successes , a super life and happiness brother pic.twitter.com/VPZZYxGjFz — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) August 9, 2020

Happy birthday to the super star @urstrulyMahesh and the most humble person .. stay blessed , safe and healthy sir .. pic.twitter.com/QPPuqlkG3e — ravi k. chandran (@dop007) August 9, 2020

Need a new pic together (and a new song😬😋) but happy bday to this superstar, an absolute gentleman @urstrulyMahesh .. Wish you a wonderful & safe year ahead!! All the best for #SarkaruVaariPaata 👏🏼👏🏼 #HappyBirthdayMaheshbabu pic.twitter.com/FJ3RhvBdWv — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) August 9, 2020

Happy birthday @urstrulyMahesh anna..Wishing you an Amazing year ahead filled with lots of Joy & Happiness

🤗#HBDMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/wjrV8dBNtf — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 9, 2020

Wishing Our Superstar Mahesh Babu Garu A very very Happy Birthday. Here is One of my favourite pics of him… Rocks In a Suit 😍 #HBDMaheshBabu #HappyBirthdayMaheshbabu pic.twitter.com/bmHnFYoHGm — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) August 9, 2020

Ahead of his birthday, Mahesh Babu made a request to his fans. In a note, he mentioned, “A kind request to my dear fans. I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe.”

