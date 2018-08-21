Mahesh Babu unveils Big Boss Anthem

Nannu Dochukunduvate is produced by Sudheer Babu. Nannu Dochukunduvate is produced by Sudheer Babu.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled Big Boss Anthem from Sudheer Babu’s upcoming film Nannu Dochukunduvate. Tweeting the video, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy to launch #BigBossAnthem. Best wishes to @isudheerbabu & good luck to the entire team of #SudheerBabuProductions. #NannuDochukunduvateOnSep13 @sbpoffl_.”

Acknowledging the gesture, Sudheer tweeted, “Thank you Mahesh..😊#NannuDochukunduvate. #BigBossAnthem not just represents my character, but also all the BOSSY bosses. Employees, this is for you. Own it, sing it and dedicate it to your boss 😉 #NannuDochukunduvateOnSep13.” Mahesh Babu is Sudheer’s brother-in-law.

The song titled Big Boss Anthem features Sudheer Babu as a tyrannical boss with disgruntled employees. The frustrated employees complain about the mechanical nature of the job which is represented well visually.

Sudheer Babu is not only acting in Nannu Dochukunduvate but also bankrolling the project. The film features Kannada actor Nabha Natesh as the female lead. The music for the film has been composed by Ulidavaru Kandante fame Ajaneesh B Loknath. Nannu Dochukunduvate is helmed by debutante director RS Naidu. The film will hit the screens by September 13.

The verses of the song have been penned by Krishnaaji. While singers Tipu and Harshika Devanathan have sung the song, Arunraja Kamaraja has contributed to the rap sections.

Sudheer was last seen in the romantic comedy Sammohanam, also featuring Aditi Rao Hydari. The film was showered praise for its breezy yet refreshing take on relationships.

