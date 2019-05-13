Mahesh Babu: Maharshi gave so many memories to cherish

Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi has been running successfully in Telugu states. Elated with the response, the film’s team held a success meet in Hyderabad on Sunday. Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh, Vamshi Paidipally, Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Devi Sri Prasad were among those present at the event.

Mahesh Babu said, “Today is Mother’s Day and I am dedicating this epic blockbuster to all the mothers. Maharshi is an outcome of three years of hard work and it gave so many unbelievable memories to cherish. I am proud that three prestigious banners Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema have produced Maharshi. We are going to cross the biggest hit of my career this week and nothing else makes me happier than this. Hats off to the Telugu audience and my fans for making this happen. I would also like to thank Allari Naresh for accepting his character in the film.”

While speaking about director Vamshi Paidipally, Mahesh said, “During his speech in the pre-release event of Maharshi, Vamshi Paidipally said that my fans and the admirers of my father would feel proud after watching Maharshi. Now, I am also feeling proud.”

Hari Solomon, Sri Mani, Prudhvi, Kamal Kamaraju and Rajiv Kanakala also graced the success meet.

Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. It released on May 9 and has already collected over Rs 45 crore in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.