Mahesh Babu’s next is Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu treated his fans with the announcement of his next film on his father and veteran actor Krishna’s birthday.
The film, titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, is written and directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame.
Here it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaata💥💥💥 Blockbuster start for another hattrick💥💥💥@ParasuramPetla @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus @MusicThaman pic.twitter.com/5JOCnPXjpC
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 31, 2020
Sharing the poster on Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Here it is! Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Blockbuster start for another hattrick.”
“My long wait to direct Superstar Mahesh Babu garu has just ended!!! Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets…It’s a dream come true!” Parasuram wrote on Twitter.
In the poster, Mahesh has not really revealed his look but he is sure to offer something new to his fans. The actor can be seen flaunting a tattoo that shows a one rupee coin and has his ear pierced for his new avatar.
The film is being produced by Mythri Movies Makers. Music of the film will be composed by SS Thaman. An official announcement of the leading lady is awaited.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.