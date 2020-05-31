Mahesh Babu’s next is Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu shared the first poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on his father Krishna’s birthday. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Twitter) Mahesh Babu shared the first poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on his father Krishna’s birthday. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Twitter)

Superstar Mahesh Babu treated his fans with the announcement of his next film on his father and veteran actor Krishna’s birthday.

The film, titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, is written and directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Here it is! Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Blockbuster start for another hattrick.”

“My long wait to direct Superstar Mahesh Babu garu has just ended!!! Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets…It’s a dream come true!” Parasuram wrote on Twitter.

In the poster, Mahesh has not really revealed his look but he is sure to offer something new to his fans. The actor can be seen flaunting a tattoo that shows a one rupee coin and has his ear pierced for his new avatar.

The film is being produced by Mythri Movies Makers. Music of the film will be composed by SS Thaman. An official announcement of the leading lady is awaited.

