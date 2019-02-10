Mahesh Babu shares heartwarming message for wife Namrata Shirodkar on 14th wedding anniversary

It is Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar’s 14th wedding anniversary today. To celebrate the day, the actor uploaded an adorable, candid photo of the couple on Instagram.

Advertising

“Candid moments captured. Anniversary 14!! Happy Anniversary my love, Namrata Shirodkar”, reads the caption. The photo was reposted by his wife, with the caption “Thank you for the best 14 years of my life”.

Mahesh and Namrata met during the shoot of B Gopal’s Vamsi in 2000. After a courtship of four years, the two got married on 10 February 2005. The couple has two children, 12-year-old Gautam Krishna and 6-year-old Sitara.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Mahesh Babu has acted in over 23 films. He saw a successful 2018 with back-to-back hits Brahmotsavam, Spyder and Bharat Ane Nenu.

Mahesh Babu is currently working on a film titled Maharshi with director Vamshi Paidipally and co-star Pooja Hedge. Apart from this, he also two untitled films with directors Sukumar and Sandeep Vanga in the pipeline.

Advertising

Namrata Shirodkar is a former model, producer and an actress who is predominantly known for her work in Bollywood films. She won the Miss India title in 1993 and although she quit acting after her marriage, she was last seen in the 2004 film, Bride and Prejudice.