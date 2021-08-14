Mahesh Babu and family off to Goa, daughter Sitara talks about ‘perks’ of traveling with Dad. See photos

After celebrating his birthday earlier this week, Mahesh Babu is headed to Goa with his family for a short vacation before starting the next schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On Saturday, Namrata Shirodkar shared pictures on Instagram and informed fans that the family along with some close friends are headed to Goa.

“Off to the land of sun, sea and surf,” she captioned the post. The photos featured Mahesh posing with Namrata and his friends. We also spotted Gautam and Sitara, who seemed excited to be spending time with their family. As soon as Namrata shared the pictures, her sister and actor Shilpa Shirodkar expressed, “Next time I am also coming with you.”

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara also shared a picture on her Instagram account. She spoke about the perks of traveling with her father Mahesh Babu. “Perks of flying with Nanna!! You get some great cake and amazing goodies even on a short flight,” she wrote.

As per reports, Mahesh Babu is set to begin the next schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Goa. According to the film’s production team, a huge set has been erected and the makers will film an action sequence under the supervision of Ram-Lakshman.

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday, Namrata shared an adorable photo with a caption that read, “The man who defines love for me.. my then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB.. love you more than you’ll ever know.” Earlier this week, Namrata had also shared a BTS picture from the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The still featured Mahesh Babu with director Parasuram Petla.

On his birthday, Mahesh Babu informed his fans that his film will head to the theaters on Sankranthi, January 13, 2022. Directed by Parasuram Petla, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will also star Keerthy Suresh. The film marks Mahesh and Keerthy’s maiden collaboration.