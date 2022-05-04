scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Mahesh Babu and family enjoy fancy meal in Paris, see photo

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Gautham Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni are holidaying in Paris.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 4, 2022 4:02:48 pm
Mahesh Babu familyMahesh Babu with his family. (Photo: Twitter/SureshKondi)

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu was snapped recently at a restaurant in Paris. The photo of him enjoying a fancy meal with his family in the exotic restaurant is making rounds on the internet.

The photo shows Mahesh with his wife Namrata, son Gautham and daughter Sitara. And their perfect family picture is photobombed by a waiter at the restaurant.

Mahesh Babu is now waiting for the release of his most-awaited movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Written and directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar, Subbaraju and Ravi Prakash. Besides playing the lead, Mahesh has also co-produced the movie along with Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is due in cinemas on May 12.

Mahesh Babu is also working on a movie with director Trivikram. Tentatively titled SSMB28, the movie marks the third collaboration of the actor-director duo after Athadu and Khaleja. The film also stars Pooja Hegde.

After SSMB28, Mahesh will join hands with director SS Rajamouli. The Baahubali creator is basking in the success of his latest movie RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The film was released earlier this year to a rousing response, and it became Rajamouli’s second consecutive film to join the Rs 1000 crore club.

Rajamouli had earlier said his movie with Mahesh Babu will also be very ambitious in terms of scale and vision.

