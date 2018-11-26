Mahesh Babu on meeting 106-year-old fan: It’s amazing how love transcends ages

Superstar Mahesh Babu commands a respectable position in the film industry and is deeply admired by his fans. In fact, the actor is frequently spotted with his admirers and is seen posing for photographs with them.

Advertising

Mahesh Babu on Monday shared his happiness after meeting his 106-year old fan Relangi Satyavati in Hyderabad. The elderly woman had come all the way from her hometown Rajahmundry to meet her favourite actor. Touched by her gesture, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a photo.

“It’s amazing how love transcends through ages… Humbled to see and feel that kind of love coming from someone generations apart from mine. The love from my fans has always overwhelmed me but 106-year-old Relangi Satyavati garu coming all the way from Rajahmundry to bless me has touched every corner of my heart. Glad I could make her happy but, in all honesty, I am happier than her. God bless her! Feeling happy, blessed and grateful for all this love. #blessedencounters,” he captioned the said image.

Mahesh’s post instantly went viral and garnered several comments. “True Super Star, true inspiration. Fulfilling fans dream. Fans hero for a reason,” one of the comments read.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is presently busy shooting for Vamshi Paidipally directorial Maharshi.