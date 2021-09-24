scorecardresearch
Friday, September 24, 2021
Mahasamudram trailer: Sharwanand-Siddharth starrer promises an intense action drama

Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, Mahasamudram stars Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad
September 24, 2021 7:12:02 pm
Mahasamudram will release on October 14.

The trailer of Sharwanand and Siddarth-starrer Mahasamudram was unveiled on Thursday. Sharing the trailer on social media, Siddharth wrote, “Presenting the sensational Theatrical Trailer of our #Mahasamudram. This one will be a journey of a lifetime. See you all in CINEMAS on October 14.”

The trailer begins with Sharwanand’s character explaining the greatness of oceans. It introduces the lead cast that’s seen happy, as the scenes are supported by a pleasant background score. We also see romance blossoming between the lead pair. The trailer soon becomes intense and violent around gang wars in Visakhapatnam.

While Jagapathi Babu and Rao Ramesh enthrall the viewers with their dialogue delivery, Ramachandra Raju of KGF fame sends the chills down the spine with his bloody act. Overall, the trailer of Mahasamudram promises a violent movie in the midst of a love saga.

Directed by Ajay Bhupathi of RX100 fame, Mahasamudram stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel as the female leads. Raj Thota has cranked the camera, while Chaitan Bharadwaj has composed the music.

Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Ajay Sunkara of AK Entertainments are the producers of the movie, that is set to hit the cinema halls on October 14.

