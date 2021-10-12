Mahasamudram actor Siddharth: I am a Telugu star and an Indian actor

Actor Siddharth, best known for delivering blockbusters such as Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana and Bommarillu in Telugu, was last seen in the spine-chilling Gruham (2017). After a gap of three years, the 42-year-old is back on the screens with the multi-starrer Mahasamudram. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi of RX100 fame, the movie co-stars Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, and Rao Ramesh. Touted to be a romantic action saga, the film is all set to have a worldwide release in theatres on 14th October.

Ahead of the film’s release, Siddharth interacted with the media. Excerpts from the conversation:

Tell us about your journey with Mahasamudram?

After listening to the story, I told Ajay Bhupathi that I would do the movie for sure. I have two reasons to accept this project. First, I watched RX100. It’s an extraordinary film and difficult to make. It shows the confidence and conviction of the director. Secondly, we all know how a second film for any filmmaker is always a tough task. Covid-19 halted our film’s shoot twice. But later, everything went on properly with producer Anil Sunkara. It was an amazing experience to come together and work.

In my view, Mahasamudram is a trend-setting film and a legitimate multi-starrer.

Tell us about your character in the movie?

It’s not a grey character, but the decisions that my character makes in the movie will bring serious consequences. It has also given me a scope to perform well.

What were the reasons behind your break from Telugu movies?

I like to explore. I have learnt new things about acting and got a little clarity over the things that I should be doing in the next 20 years. During the gap, I have done a few films in other languages but surely missed the Telugu audiences a lot. Fortunately, I have an iconic film in each language that I have acted in so far. I am a Telugu star and an Indian actor.

Can we say the movie is your perfect comeback?

Mahasamudram is an important film for me. It is not only a big-scale movie but is a mass film that creates fans. It paves way for a new kind of multi-starrers where the actors can learn from each other.

Tell us about your movie production plans?

I have a slate of 8 movies in Tamil and Telugu in production.