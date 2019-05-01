Maharshi trailer: This Mahesh Babu film is a perfect treat for his fans

Amid huge fanfare and the presence of Venkatesh and Vijay Deverakonda as chief guests, the trailer of Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi was unveiled in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Mahesh also took to Twitter to share the trailer and wrote, “Welcome to the world of Rishi.”

The trailer begins with Rao Ramesh’s character asking Rishi, played by Mahesh Babu, “What are you going to do in your life Rishi?” and Rishi replies, “I want to rule the world.” The narration later shifts to grand visuals which present Rishi as a billionaire. We see visuals of him becoming a business tycoon and also some glimpses of him being a mischievous college student in Visakhapatnam.

From the trailer, it looks like actors Prakash Raj and Jayasudha are playing Rishi’s parents while Jagapathi Babu is playing the antagonist.

In true Mahesh Babu fashion, we also see him performing some action scenes. Pooja Hegde plays his love interest in the film.

Watch the trailer of Maharshi here:

Maharshi is Mahesh Babu’s first collaboration with director Vamsi Paidipally.

The music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Produced by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema banners respectively, Maharshi stars Sonal Chauhan, Allari Naresh, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad among others.

Maharshi releases on May 9.