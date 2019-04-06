Maharshi teaser: A typical Mahesh Babu film

The teaser of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Maharshi was unveiled on Saturday on the ocassion of Ugadi festival. The one-minute-twenty-second teaser has been edited to present the larger-than-life character Rishi, played by Mahesh Babu.

Advertising

The teaser follows the standard Mahesh Babu template. We get to see Mahesh Babu walk in slow motion. And he runs in slow motion. And then there is a glimpse of his dramatic monologue at a press meet, which is sort of become a must-have scene in recent Mahesh Babu films. And then there is gravity-defying and logic-defying flashes of fight sequence coupled with Rishi’s punchline.

Watch Maharshi teaser here:

Going by the teaser, director Vamshi Paidipally has made a very generic Mahesh Babu film to meet the approval of the star’s core fan base. It’s hard to guess what value has the director brought to the brand of entertainment that Mahesh Babu films are known for, apart from playing to the gallery.

Maharshi is Mahesh’s first collaboration with Vamshi. The stylish potboiler also stars Pooja Hegde, Meenakshi Dixit, Sonal Chauhan, Allari Naresh, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad among others.

Maharshi will hit the screens on May 9.