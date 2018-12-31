Maharshi second look: Mahesh Babu makes a powerful impression

Director Vamshi Paidipally on Monday released a new poster from his upcoming film Maharshi. The poster shows a uber-cool Mahesh Babu looking draper in a sharp suit and being escorted by his bodyguards. The latest look is a drastic upgrade from the first look which was released to mark the 43rd birthday of the Telugu superstar in August this year.

While the first poster showed Mahesh’s boyish charm, the latest poster features him as a powerful man.

The filmmakers recently wrapped a schedule at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Following a short break, the shooting will resume in the second week of January. The production team said that the filmmakers will shoot the next schedule in a single stretch until March and complete it. The post-production work will be completed quickly as the producers want to release the film during the summer holidays in April.

Maharshi, which has Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is produced by Vyjayanthi movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinemas. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Bharat Ane Nenu, which was one of the biggest box office hits in Tollywood this year. The film directed by Kortala Siva had him playing a NRI, who becomes the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after the sudden demise of his politician father. The actor had said that he was open to do a sequel to the film.

“To be honest, we had content to do a five-hour film. But since we had to make it one film, we edited the content down to less than three hours. But I would love to do a sequel, if Siva Sir agrees,” he had said.