Maharshi movie review: The Mahesh Babu film is a crowd pleaser

Maharshi movie cast: Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha

Maharshi movie director: Vamshi Paidipally

Rishi (Mahesh Babu) is the CEO of a multi-billion dollar US-based company. He is an example of success to the outside world. What makes him so successful is conveyed through three phases of Rishi’s life.

The movie begins with the complicated father-son relationship of Rishi and Sathya Narayana (Prakash Raj). Rishi considers his father a failure and vows to never become like him. His father acts as a catalyst for his thirst for success.

In the second phase set in a college, he meets Pooja (Pooja Hegde) and Ravi (Allari Naresh). Ravi is the son of a farmer from a village called Ramapuram. Later, Rishi, Pooja and Ravi party ways, paving the way for the third phase.

In the third phase of Maharshi, after many years, a successful Rishi visits Ramapuram village to meet his old friend Ravi. Ravi, however, is fighting corporates which are swallowing up farming lands. Rishi joins him in the fight. During his time at the village, Rishi understands the struggles of farmers and the faults in the agriculture sector. The ideas such as introducing farming as a lesson in the school curriculum, weekend farming and housing communities adopting villages for the sake of farmers really make the audience think twice about society before they leave the cinema hall.

Mahesh Babu is convincing as Rishi. While Pooja Hegde’s role has nothing new to offer, Allari Naresh is the surprise package. Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist delivers the goods.

Vamshi Paidipally handles an emotionally intense subject well. But, the director could have paid more attention to Maharshi’s run-time. He could have chopped two masala songs which act as speed bumps. Overall, Maharshi is a crowd pleaser.