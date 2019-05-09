Maharshi movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Mahesh Babu film Maharshi has finally hit screens. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally of Oopiri fame, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj among others.

Mahesh has been all praises for Vamshi. “Vamshi has a lot of clarity. He directed the film exactly how he narrated the story to me. While directing, he communicated everything clearly to actors about what he expects out of a scene. So, I think he did a fantastic job. He and his team will be the first to receive compliments after the film’s release,” the actor said.

Maharshi is the story of Rishi (played by Mahesh Babu) who doesn’t like to fail. He fears failure. In the film, Mahesh will be seen as a student, businessman and farmer.

While Pooja Hegde plays Mahesh’s love interest, Allari Naresh plays his best friend in Maharshi. Talking about being a part of the film, Pooja said, “Mahesh Babu is extremely calm on the sets. Vamshi sir is extremely passionate about what he does. Allari Naresh is extremely chilled out. So, all three are very different. I think I am blessed for this opportunity. I hope I bring some luck to the film.”

Naresh added, “I am fortunate. Vamshi called me in 2016 about the film. I got quite excited about the story.”