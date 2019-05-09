Maharshi leaked online by Tamilrockers

Maharshi has become the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. Soon after the release of the Mahesh Babu starrer, it was available for illegal download on the website.

Recently, Avengers Endgame ended up on various piracy websites including Tamilrockers a few days before its release. While this leak did not affect the box office performance of Endgame, the same cannot be said for the Mahesh Babu film.

Tamilrockers has not even spared Bollywood and Hollywood films. Some Bollywood films it leaked in the recent past include Gully Boy, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister, Thackeray, Simmba and Zero. It has leaked even popular TV series like Sacred Games and Game of Thrones.

Produced by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema banners, respectively, Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj among others.

Maharshi released in theaters on May 9.