Maharshi box office collection: Mahesh Babu film grosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in the lead roles, is minting moolah. Within four days of its release, the film has already managed to collect over Rs 100 crore worldwide, making Maharshi the biggest movie of Mahesh Babu’s career.

“#SSMB25 #Maharshi has crossed the 100 CR WW gross mark after just its opening weekend. Rock solid.. Fantastic 👌👏 #100CRMaharshi,” tweeted film trade analyst Kaushik LM.

Maharshi also managed to collect Rs 49.13 crore in Telugu states in its opening weekend.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi follows the story of Rishi (Mahesh Babu) who fears failure. Mahesh essays three different roles in the film: a student, businessman and farmer. Pooja Hegde plays his love interest while Allari Naresh is seen as Rishi’s friend. Jagpathi Babu is the antagonist of this action flick.

“I think Maharshi will be relatable to everyone. That is the beauty of an emotional script. Maharshi also has a very powerful point to make,” Mahesh Babu had said earlier.

In his review of Maharshi, indianexpress.com’s Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar wrote, “Mahesh Babu is convincing as Rishi. While Pooja Hegde’s role has nothing new to offer, Allari Naresh is the surprise package. Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist delivers the goods. Vamshi Paidipally handles an emotionally intense subject well.”