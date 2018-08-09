Maharshi teaser: Mahesh Babu makes a dashing entry as Rishi

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi stars Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi stars Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu turns 43 on Thursday, but not an inch of it shows in the first look and teaser of his upcoming film Maharshi unveiled today. The Prince of Tollywood plays the role of Rishi in Maharshi. Sharing the teaser link on Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Humbled by your love & blessings 🙏🙏Beginning my journey today as ‘RISHI’ :) #MAHARSHI #MeetRishi.”

The 43-second teaser introduces us to an incredibly dashing Mahesh Babu who strolls on the corridor of what looks like a college. Ruffling his hair with a playful smile, Rishi strides swiftly with a laptop in hand, turning only to look at a girl. Mahesh is one of the few stars who seem to have stopped ageing on screen and it shows in his latest avatar as a student. Sporting a slight beard and casual wear, his look is different from his earlier film Bharat Ane Nenu.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi will also star Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh. Produced by Vyjayanthi movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinemas, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Earlier Vamshi had tweeted, “#SSMB25 is just not a Landmark film on its own but a Journey through all these Incredible Years and All the previous 24 films of @urstrulyMahesh Sir put together and today yet another Journey will Begin…. need all Your blessings and wishes… :).”

Embarking on my new journey as RISHI.#MAHARSHI pic.twitter.com/xiAylLc2ND — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 8, 2018

He had also tweeted, “#HBDSuperstarMAHESH..Many Happy Returns to Our Superstar @urstrulyMahesh..Wish You a great year ahead Sir..in another 6 minutes am eagerly waiting like any other Fan of yours to witness the Beginning of Our Journey..Your Journey as “RISHI” will be a Memorable One for sure Sir :)”

