Maharshi box office collection Day 2: Mahesh Babu film stays strong

Mahesh Babu’s recent release Maharshi is writing new records for the Telugu superstar. The film opened with a collection of Rs 24.60 crore in the AP/TS region and has performed well on its second day as well, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Calling the film Vamsi Paidipally directorial a blockbuster, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, “#Maharshi 2nd day Nizam share 3.29cr 2 days share 9.66cr EXCELLENT 👍👍 superstar @urstrulyMahesh Rampage 🔥#EpicBlockbusterMaharshi.”

He added, “#Maharshi Krishna District. 2nd Day Share : 73,77,033/- #NonBB2Record on DAY2 Total Share : 2,12,88,448cr 👍👍 SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh Ramapage 🔥#EpicBlockbusterMaharshi.”

Maharshi is Mahesh Babu’s first collaboration with director Vamsi. In the film, the actor is seen in the role of a student, businessman and farmer. Talking about the film, Mahesh Babu told IANS, “It’s a film that has so much to offer. It has a very powerful social message that is well-laced with other commercial elements. I say it’s a film, unlike anything I’ve done so far because audiences can easily relate to my character Rishi. The journey of my character will be both interesting and inspiring.”

Film trade analyst, Komal Nahta also shared, “Setting records high with the best opening of his career with his 25th film #Maharshi @urstrulyMahesh is a real superstar #SupestarMaheshBabu #MaheshBabu#Maharshi”

According to andhraboxoffice.com, Maharshi has already done a pre-release business of Rs 150 crore. It has been receiving rave reviews from the film critics and the audience.