Toggle Menu
Maharshi box office collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu film off to a good starthttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/telugu/maharshi-box-office-collection-day-1-mahesh-babu-5720337/

Maharshi box office collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu film off to a good start

Maharshi has impressed critics and audience alike. On the first day of its release, people made a beeline for theaters, leading to a good opening for the Mahesh Babu starrer.

Maharshi box office
Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde released on May 9.

Vamshi Paidipally directorial Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh, hit the screens on Thursday. The film has impressed critics and audience alike. On the first day of its release, people made a beeline for theaters, leading to a good opening for Maharshi.

The film, which also sheds light on the plight of Indian farmers, had a good start not only at the Telugu box office but also in Chennai. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, “#SSMB ‘s #Maharshi rocks the #Chennai City Box office..On day 1, (a Thursday) grosses ₹ 23 Lakhs.. A Sold out weekend ahead..” In his another tweet, he wrote, “#Maharshi has crossed $660K in the #US”

Maharshi is the story of Rishi (played by Mahesh Babu) who doesn’t like to fail. He fears failure. In the film, Mahesh essays three different roles. He is seen as a student, businessman and farmer.

Talking about the film, Mahesh Babu earlier said, “I think Maharshi will be relatable to everyone. That is the beauty of an emotional script. Maharshi also has a very powerful point to make.” The actor was also sure about the film being a hit prior to its release.

In his review of Maharshi, indianexpress.com’s Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar wrote, “Mahesh Babu is convincing as Rishi. While Pooja Hegde’s role has nothing new to offer, Allari Naresh is the surprise package. Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist delivers the goods. Vamshi Paidipally handles an emotionally intense subject well.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Nathalie Emmanuel thanks fans for loving Missandei, Mountain apologises for killing her
2 Student of the Year 2 movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Ananya, Tiger and Tara
3 Priya Bhavani Shankar has the potential to be another Vidya Balan: SJ Suryah