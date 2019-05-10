Maharshi box office collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu film off to a good start

Vamshi Paidipally directorial Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh, hit the screens on Thursday. The film has impressed critics and audience alike. On the first day of its release, people made a beeline for theaters, leading to a good opening for Maharshi.

The film, which also sheds light on the plight of Indian farmers, had a good start not only at the Telugu box office but also in Chennai. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, “#SSMB ‘s #Maharshi rocks the #Chennai City Box office..On day 1, (a Thursday) grosses ₹ 23 Lakhs.. A Sold out weekend ahead..” In his another tweet, he wrote, “#Maharshi has crossed $660K in the #US”

Maharshi is the story of Rishi (played by Mahesh Babu) who doesn’t like to fail. He fears failure. In the film, Mahesh essays three different roles. He is seen as a student, businessman and farmer.

Talking about the film, Mahesh Babu earlier said, “I think Maharshi will be relatable to everyone. That is the beauty of an emotional script. Maharshi also has a very powerful point to make.” The actor was also sure about the film being a hit prior to its release.

In his review of Maharshi, indianexpress.com’s Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar wrote, “Mahesh Babu is convincing as Rishi. While Pooja Hegde’s role has nothing new to offer, Allari Naresh is the surprise package. Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist delivers the goods. Vamshi Paidipally handles an emotionally intense subject well.”