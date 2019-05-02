Maharshi actor Mahesh Babu thanks directors who shaped his career

Maharshi is actor Mahesh Babu’s 25th film. At the trailer and audio launch of the film on Wednesday evening, Mahesh thanked the directors who allowed him to climb the ladder of success.

“In the journey of 25 years, there are directors I need to thank. First, K Raghavendra Rao for introducing me. I will always be thankful to him. Next, I will thank Krishna Vamsi who gave me Murari and proved that I could act. I have to thank Gunasekhar for Okkadu that gave me stardom. My turning point came with Dookudu. So, thank you for that film, Sreenu Vaitla. Have to thank Koratala Siva who gave me life twice with Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu. Now, this 25th film director Vamshi. When he came for narration, I thought I would send him back because I had commitments to fulfil, but he was ready to wait for me. He waited for two years. With the film releasing on May 9, it is his third year with the film. I am thankful to him for waiting so long,” Mahesh said at the launch event which took place in Hyderabad on May 1.

At the launch, Pooja Hedge, while giving her thank you speech, said that Mahesh Babu could surely be a good director because of the way he looks at a scene. Replying to her statement, Mahesh clarified that he is never going to sit on a director’s chair.

“It is good that you observed that I could be a director, but no thank you. I think everyone is meant to do some job. So, let’s just stick to the roles we are already playing,” Mahesh said.

The event saw the presence of the entire cast and crew of Maharshi. Soon, music composer Devi Sri Prasad took over the stage and promised to the audience that they won’t be able to leave the theater without shedding a tear or two.

“I had a great time working on the film. It is always fun to work with Mahesh sir on his films because he chooses to do films that have entertainment and social responsibility in a balanced manner. I have to thank Vamshi first. When he narrated the film, he made me cry at places. As one of the people who watched the film first, I can promise that if the film is big, the climax is even bigger. You will leave the theaters teary-eyed,” DSP said.

Vijay Deverakonda was present at the event as a fan. The actor said the success of Maharshi feels like his responsibility as it is releasing on May 9, which is also his birthday. Venkatesh attended the event as the chief guest.

Directed by Vamshi Paidapally, Maharshi heads to theaters on May 9.