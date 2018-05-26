Mahanati team felicitated by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu felicitated the team Mahanati along with Savitri’s daughter Vijaya Chamundeswari. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu felicitated the team Mahanati along with Savitri’s daughter Vijaya Chamundeswari.

Mahanati has been receiving glowing praises for its portrayal of yesteryear actor Savitri. The latest to join the list is the Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. He felicitated the team along with Savitri’s daughter Vijaya Chamundeswari, one of the primary sources for the film.

“#Mahanati team in Vijayawada with Savitri Amma’s daughter Vijaya Chamundeswari’s family and ACP Rajeev Kumar,” said a tweet from Vyjayanthi Films, one of the producers of the film. The makers have also allegedly announced to contribute Rs 50 lakh to the development of Amaravati, the intended capital of new Andhra Pradesh.

Mahanati is based on the life of legendary actor Savitri, whose work has a special place in the history of Indian cinema. She has acted in more than 260 films in various languages, including Telugu and Tamil. She also lived life on her own terms at a time when everybody believed a woman’s life is only confined to the four walls of her house.

Starring Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda and several others, the film has been appreciated for its performances and writing. It has been directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi movies. The film was dubbed and released in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilagam.

The film recently ran into controversy after Gemini Ganesan’s daughter Kamala Selvaraj claimed that the movie showed the yesteryear star in poor light. She claimed that the film was a one-sided account that glorified Savitri and misrepresented several facts.

