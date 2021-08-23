Maestro trailer: Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia promise a faithful remake of Andhadhun

Actor Nithiin’s upcoming film Maestro will skip the theatrical route and directly release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The streaming platform on Monday released the trailer of the film while withholding the premiere date.

The industry buzz suggests that the movie will premiere on the OTT platform during Ganesh Chaturthi, which is on September 10.

Maestro is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun. The critically-acclaimed Hindi thriller narrated a cat-and-mouse game between a woman and a musician who gets entangled in a murder case. The original Hindi film, which was helmed by Sriram Raghavan, had Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in the lead roles. In the Telugu remake, Nithiin takes over from Khurrana, and Tamannaah will be stepping into the shoes of Tabu. Nabha Natesh has been roped in to play Radhika Apte’s role from the original.

Judging by the trailer, the makers of Maestro have remained very loyal to the original film. The crime drama seems to have retained the dark humour from Andhadhun. It may have even doubled down on the playful energy of the original. Tamannaah in the role of a femme fatale and Nithiin as a blind witness to a murder seem to have really delivered committed performances in the film.

Maestro is directed by Melapaka Gandhi of Krishnarjuna Yudham fame. It is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner Sreshth Movies.