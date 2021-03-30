Maestro teaser: Nithiin plays the right notes as a blind musician in Andhadhun remake, video released on actor’s birthday

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Maestro released a short video introducing the character of actor Nithiin, who is celebrating his 3th birthday today. The teaser shows the actor playing ominous music on his piano before dunking his face in a bucket of water and the focus shifting to his eyes.

For the uninitiated, Maestro is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Andhadhun. The critically-acclaimed Hindi thriller narrates a cat-and-mouse game between a woman and a musician who gets entangled in a murder case. The original Hindi film, which was helmed by Sriram Raghavan, had Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in the lead roles. In the Telugu remake, Nithiin reprises Khurrana’s role, while Tamannaah will be stepping into the role that was played by Tabu. Nabha Natesh has been roped in to play Radhika Apte’s roles from the original.

Maestro is directed by Melapaka Gandhi of Krishnarjuna Yudham fame, and it is being bankrolled by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner, Sreshth Movies. The film is expected to open in cinemas on June 11.

If all things go according to the plan, Maestro will Nithiin’s third film after Check and Rang De to open in theatres post-COVID lockdown. The star latest release Rang De seems to have impressed the audience and critics. According to reports, the film is holding really well at the box office in the Telugu states. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh.