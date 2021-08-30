Maestro new teaser: Nithiin channels Ayushmann Khurrana from Andhadhun in Telugu adaptation, watch

On Monday, the makers of Maestro, featuring Nithiin, released an 80-second sneak peek, that left fans intrigued. In the teaser, the actor, who plays the role of a visually-impaired person, is seen playing the piano and later, struggles with the composition, due to a problem with the musical instrument.

Maestro is the Telugu adaptation of the critically acclaimed Hindi movie Andhadhun. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the movie is expected to have a direct OTT release and will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 17. Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh will pivotal roles in the movie.

Sharing the sneak peek of the movie, Tamannaah wrote on social media: “Check out the Sneak Peek of #MAESTRO’s World. Set your clock! #MaestroOnHotstar from Sep17th only on @DisneyPlusHS.”

While Nabha is reprising the role of Radhika Apte from the original film, Tamannaah is playing a character that was essayed by Tabu. The movie also stars Jissu Sen Gupta, Naresh, Harsha, Mangli, and Racha Ravi.

According to the synopsis of the movie, this Nithiin’s thriller revolves around “a talented musician who fakes being blind, gets entangled in a web of crime and deceit and what follows is a thrilling laugh riot.”

Maestro’s music is handled by Mahathi Swara Sagar, and J. Yuvraj managed the cinematography. N.Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy produced the film under the Shreshth Movies banner.